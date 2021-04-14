HUDSON – The Palestine Wildcats earned second place at the District 17-4A tennis tournament Tuesday.
Palestine is sending four singles players and a double team to regionals April 26th and 27th.
Monique Ybarra placed first in girls singles, Gage Concilio placed first in boys singles, Dominick Gonzalez and Monze Castillo placed first in mixed doubles, Esther Egbe placed second in girls singles and Grant Shiller placed third in boys singles.
Palestine finished four points shy of first place for a girls district title and seven points shy of first for a boys district title to Center.
Their regional qualifiers will move on to Bryan High School to compete at the regional meet.
