PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats tennis team won their second district match of the year against the Rusk Eagles Thursday, 11-8.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but got rescheduled due to rain. Palestine, who was coming off a district opener win against Pineywoods, looked to extend their district streak to two.
In Boys Doubles, Rusk came away with the clean sweep in their three games. Palestine responded with a strong doubles performance in the girls division. Esther Egbe and Monze Castillo came away with the first win.
Abby Armstrong and Ells Thomas grabbed the second. And Esmeralda Santillian and Esabel Barnett finished the sweep of Rusk in their division.
Braulio Sandoval was the lone winner for Palestine in the boys singles competition, while Palestine won seven of its eight matches in the girls singles.
Egbe, Castillo, Thomas, Juliana Cueva, Armstrong, Barnett and Santillian all took home wins for the Ladycats.
Palestine will play their district finale Tuesday against Hudson at Hudson high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.