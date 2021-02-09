ROBINSON – The Palestine Wildcats tennis team traveled to Waco Robinson this past weekend to participate in the Rocket Invitational.
Palestine earned four first place medals at the competition with Gage Concilio placing first in the Boys A Division, while Monique Ybarra placed first in the Girls A Division.
Grant Shiller took first overall in the Boys B Division with Esther Egbe finishing first in the Girls B Division. In addition to their top performers Palestine earned consolation medals in Girls Doubles B Division – Juliana Cueva and Irene Deamesi – and Mixed Doubles B Division – Aven Alexander and Justin McGuire.
Palestine will hosta dual meet with Fairfield today before traveling to compete against Mexia Thursday.
