GROESBECK – The Palestine varsity tennis team season came to a close Monday as they fell 10-0 against China Springs in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Palestine ended their first season under Head Coach Stevie Ybarra with a 2-2 district record with wins over Center and Rusk. They finished third in the district standings, which paired them against China Springs.
This year’s team included eight seniors in Monzerrat Castillo, Julianna Cueva, Natalee Middleton, Nathan Shaw, David Stasel, Uriel Castillo, Isaiah Martinez and Nestor Toscano.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to support us this season,” Head Coach Stevie Ybarra said. “It’s time to shift gears as we get ready for the individual spring season starting in January.”
