BRYAN – Palestine's Monique Ybarra and Gage Concilio qualified for state Tuesday after capturing first and third place, respectively, at the regional tennis tournament.
Monique Ybarra entered the tournament as the number-one seeded player in her bracket. Ybarra defeated La Grange (0,0) in the quarter finals; defeated Livingston (1,1) in the semi finals; and defeated Wharton (1-3) in the finals match to take first place at Regionals and earn a trip to the state tournament.
Gage Concilio, the second seed in his brackett, defeated Mexia (3,4) in the first round and Huffman (2,3) in the quarter finals. He dropped a tough match in the semi finals to Belleville (2,4), but went on to play for 3rd place against Center.
After battling for three hours on court, he came back to win (2-6, 6-2, 7-5), to take third place at Regionals and earn the alternate spot at the state tournament.
Esther Egbe, the second seed, played a tough match against China Springs in the quarter finals, coming up short in a third set. (6-3, 2-6, 4-6)
Dominick Gonzalez and Monze Castillo defeated El Campo (2,1) in their first match, but came up short against China Springs (3,0) in the quarter finals.
Ybarra and Concilio will compete at the state tournament May 20th at Texas A&M.
