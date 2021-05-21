SAN ANTONIO – Palestine Ladycat Monique Ybarra returned home with a third-place medal at the Conference 4A University Interscholastic League Tournament in San Antonio.
Ybarra's high school career came to an end in the state semifinals round Thursday.
Devine's Brooke Runyan defeated Ybarra 6-3, 6-3 in the 4A girls' singles semifinals – eliminating Ybarra from the draw.
Her third-place finish marks the third of her career with the Ladycats as she placed third her freshman and sophomore years.
Ybarra captured the girls’ singles District 17-4A championship and the 4A-Region III championship earlier this year.
Ybarra entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 seeded player in her bracket. She defeated La Grange (0,0) in the quarter finals; defeated Livingston (1,1) in the semi finals; and defeated Wharton (1-3) in the finals match to take first place at Regionals and earn a trip to the state tournament.
Ybarra defeated Hereford's K'Linda Mason in the state quarterfinals round 6-3, 6-3, advancing into the semifinal round.
Runyan is matched against Gateville's Stormy Tatum for the state championship today.
