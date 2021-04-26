The Westwood Panthers competed in the District 20-3A tennis tournament this past weekend.
Sean Miller winning the Boy´s Singles Championship by defeating Chaston Ellison of Franklin 6-0, 6-0, Will Prihoda of Fairfield 6-1, 6-1, and Will Prochazka of Franklin 6-2, 6-0.
Miller will advance to the Regional Tournament at A & M Consolidated on April 26 and 27. Micah Hickman won consolation in Boy´s Singles and Taylor Severns won 3rd place in JV Boy´s Singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.