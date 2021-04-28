COLLEGE STATION – Westwood Panther Sean Miller qualified for the UIL 3A State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, by winning Regionals at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.
Sean entered the tournament as the number one seed in boys singles, he defeated Fernando Preciado of Tarkington 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
In the quarter-finals he defeated Elijah Turley of Lorena 6-0, 6-0 and in the semi-finals he defeated Adolfo Gaucin of Caldwell 6-2, 6-3.
In the championship match he defeated Jason Harris of Central Heights 6-2, 6-1.
Sean will move on to the State Championships in San Antonio, May 20th and 21st.
Miller became the first Westwood tennis player to advance to state in school history. Sean is a senior and will also graduate the evening of May 21st as Valedictorian. He will attend the University of Texas at Tyler in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.