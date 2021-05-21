SAN ANTONIO – Westwood Panther Sean Miller’s state tournament run came to an end in the quarterfinals round Thursday in San Antonio.
Miller fell to Big Lake Reagan County's Logan Knight, 6-3, 6-1, at the Annemarie Center. Miller was Westwood's first tennis player since Kim Tran in 2006 to represent the Panthers at the state tennis tournament.
Miller won the boys’ singles District 20-3A championship and the 3A-Region III championship that stamped his ticket to the state tournament.
Miller entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed in boys’ singles, he defeated Fernando Preciado of Tarkington 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
In the quarterfinals he defeated Elijah Turley of Lorena 6-0, 6-0 and in the semifinals he defeated Adolfo Gaucin of Caldwell 6-2, 6-3.
In the 3A-Region III championship match he defeated Jason Harris of Central Heights 6-2, 6-1.
Miller won six of the eight tournaments he competed in this year. He finished his senior season with a record of 25-3.
Knight will compete in the 3A boys' singles state title match today after defeating Corpus Christi London's Theodore Buchanan in the semifinals 6-4,6-3.
