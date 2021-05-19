SAN ANTONIO – Westwood Panther Sean Miller has personified what it means to be a student athlete.
It's been a remarkable year for Miller both on and off the tennis court as he prepares to cap off his high school athletic career with a trip to the UIL Class 3A state tournament in San Antonio.
He was recently named valedictorian of Westwood's 2021 graduating class and was accepted into UT Tyler. He's a recipient of the Braithwaite scholarship and now he's the first player since Kim Tran in 2006 to represent Westwood at the state tennis tournament.
“I feel good about my chances,” Miller said. “If I play my best I feel like I can make it far in the tournament. I've worked hard for this.”
Miller entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed in boys’ singles after winning the singles championship the round prior.
At regionals, he defeated Fernando Preciado of Tarkington 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. In the quarter-finals he defeated Elijah Turley of Lorena 6-0, 6-0 and in the semi-finals he defeated Adolfo Gaucin of Caldwell 6-2, 6-3.
In the championship match he defeated Jason Harris of Central Heights 6-2, 6-1.
“My mentality has strictly been to win,” Miller said. “I wanted to show them why I was the No. 1 seed. People play harder against you when they see you're the first seed. It's like an added target on you.”
Miller will put his season on the line against Big Lake Reagan County's Logan Knight – who was the Region I runner-up. If he wins, he will either be pinned against Gunter's Tate Rehmet or Corpus Christi London's Theodore Buchanan.
The desire to end his senior season on a high note has motivated Miller to this point.
Add to that missing the opportunity his junior season to compete when there wasn't a state tourney in 2020.
"I think it was tough for all of us, going through COVID last year, getting our junior year of tennis taken away," Miller said. "I have a better understanding and appreciation for what this actually means now, knowing that it was lost last year."
The UIL 3A state tennis tournament begins today and runs through Friday at the Annemarie Center in San Antonio.
