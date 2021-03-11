WACO -- The Westwood Varsity Tennis Team recently competed in the Waco Tournament Thursday.
Sean Miller won the Boys´ A Singles Division with victories against Owynn Klung, Valley Mills H.S. 8-0, Ellison Li, Clifton H.S. 8-0, Jack Brooks, Grapevine Faith H.S. 8-3, and Utah Dutschmann, Valley Mills H.S 8-0.
Westwood’s Taylor Severns defeated Campbell of Blooming Grove H.S. 6-1 in Boys’ B Singles Consolation.
Westwood’s Ricky Jones and Edward Birdow bested Rumley and Ford of Normangee H.S. 7-5 in Boys´ Doubles Consolation.
Liva Oestergaatd lost in the quarterfinals to Sandley of Meridian H.S. in Girls´ Singles 6-0.
