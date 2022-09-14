PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity tennis team swept the Lufkin Panthers Tuesday evening, 10-0, in their second district action of the season.
Together, Palestine earned four “donuts” as they handled their competition 8-0. Line three boys double Edwin Castillo and Braulio Sandoval won 8-0, line six boys singles Carson Freeman won 8-0, line two girls singles Juliana Cueva won 8-0 and line seven girls singles Alex Maradiaga won 6-0.
Palestine’s junior varsity team will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Madisonville at home. Varsity will return to action in their next district match 4 p.m., Sept. 27, at home against Center.
