CENTERVILLE – The Elkhart Elks varsity boys and Frankston's track teams saw a few top performers at the Centerville Tigers Invitational Thursday.
Elkhart's DemarKus Ray and Justin Ham were the top runners in the 400 and 800-meter relays, respectively.
Ray took first in the 400-meter dash, setting a season record of 52.37 seconds. He also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.14 seconds, which was a step behind Keren's Jarod Brackens at 23.12 seconds.
Ham brought in another gold medal for the Elks in the 800 with a time of 2:14.56 seconds, which was two seconds in front of his running mate Parker Colton.
Frankston's Sam Dellinger and Tia Billinglsey each secured first-placed finishers for Frankston's side. Dellinger put up a season record of 16.58 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. He also recorded another season record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.58 seconds, which earned him the third spot.
The season records continued to pour in for Frankston. Billingsley's 27.71 seconds in the 200-meter dash set a season record and earned her first place. She also finished third in the 100 meters just in front of fellow runner Ja'Miyah Burton, who came in fourth.
Cayuga had a trio of second-place finishers in Aerin Thompson, Marley Vincent and Ja Drinkard.
Thompson took second in both the 400 and 800-meter relays. She posted a time of 1:03.58 seconds in the 400 and 2:34.53 seconds in the 800 – both season reocords.
Vincent set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.45 seconds, while Drinkard also set a personal record in the 300-meters of 53.43 seconds.
The Cayuga Ladycats also took third in the 4x400 relay.
Elkhart will be back in action Thursday at Garrison. Frankston will return to the track Friday at Univion Grove.
The Cayuga track teams will prepare for their Cayuga Booster Club relay Thursday.
Men's Results
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
2. DemarKus Ray 23.14h SR Elkhart
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1. DemarKus Ray 52.37h SR Elkhart
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1. Justin Ham 2:14.56h Elkhart
2. Parker Colton 2:16.90hPR Elkhart
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
6. Kyle Hart 12:09hPR Elkhart
110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity - Finals x
1. Sam Dellinger 16.58hSR Frankston
3. Jo Bush 18.09hPR Elkhart
300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals x
3. Sam Dellinger 46.58hSR Frankston
4. Jo Bush 46.72hPR Elkhart
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
4. Relay Team 46.39h Frankston
5. Relay Team 47.95h Elkhart
4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals x
4. Relay Team 1:38.97h Elkhart
5. Relay Team 1:40.00h Frankston
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
2. Relay Team 3:42.95h Elkhart
4. Relay Team 3:52.69h Frankston
Women's Results
100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
3. Tia Billingsley 12.93h SR Frankston
4. Ja'Miyah Burton 13.28h SR Frankston
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1. Tia Billingsley 27.71h SR Frankston
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
2. Aerin Thompson 1:03.38h SR Cayuga
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
2. Aerin Thompson 2:34.53h SR Cayuga
100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity - Finals x
2. Marley Vincent 17.45h PR Cayuga
300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity - Finals x
2. Ja Drinkard 53.43h PR Cayuga
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
4. Relay Team 53.64h Frankston
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
3. Relay Team 4:29.63h Cayuga
