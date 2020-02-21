CHAPEL HILL – The Palestine Ladycats came away champions at the Chapel Hill Bulldog Relays Thursday.
They dominated the 4 x 100 relay with Selest Edwards, Ke'Ambre Cook, Ellisha Turner and Shayla Arthur finishing in first plac in front of Chapel Hill and Bullard. They also took second in the 4 x 200 and third in the 4 x 400.
Shayla Arthur finished first in both the 100 and the 200 with times of 12.63 and 26.59, respectively. Selest Edwards placed fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.43.
Monique Thompson finished 1st in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.26. She finished just ahead of her fellow Ladycat Kacie Danchack who placed second with a time of 18.46.
Thompson and Danchack also finished second and third, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 54.58 and 54.66.
Ellisha Turner came in second place in the 400-meter dash (1:07.96), while Karina Gutierrez placed fifth (1:09.75).
Suzy Francia, Alliyah Estrada and Sam Chaidez stacked behind one another in the 1600-meters as they held the third through fifth place spots – all finished within two seconds of each other. Francia caught another third-place medal in the 3200 with teammates Natalie Guillen and Helena Lara placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the junior varsity division, Yasmine Turner finished first place in the 300 hurdles.
On the JV boys side, Jakarian Lockett took first in the 100 meters (11.80). Michael Chaidez took first in the 800 meters (2:09.51), while Michael Flynn and Augustin Ruiz took fourth and sixth, respectively.
Palestine will be back on the track in Crockett Thursday.
