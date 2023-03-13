FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Lady Elks varsity girls and the Westwood Panthers varsity boys placed second at the Fairfield Invitational Relays Thursday.
The Lady Elks secured three gold medals at the invitational with Londyn Holland being named the top female athlete in her division. Holland finished with one gold medal, three silver medals and one bronze medal.
She placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, four and a half inches. She was third in the long jump with a distance of 15’-4”. She was apart of the Lady Elks 4x400 relay team who took second in the event. She finished second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 55.021s and first in the 100m hurdles (17.79s).
Westwood’s Veronica Garza placed third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.36s. The Lady Panthers placed fourth overall as a team.
Elkhart’s Bailey Jones placed third in the 800m run with a time of 2:53.77s. Emily Fields and Rita Stuart finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Stuart also took third in the 100m hurdles (19.07s) and third in the 300m hurdles (55.59s).
Westwood’s 4x100 relay team that included Alana Williams, Madyson Hatten, Addison Calzada and Aanivah Mathis finished third in the event after clocking in a time of 53.28s. The foursome also took second in the 200m relays (1:55.33s).
Shahanna Harris, Garza, Camron Gray and Mathis took third in the 400m relays (4:47.03s). Lady Elks Waldon, Skylar Hamby, Holland and Bailey Jones finished second (4:42.30s).
Waldon and Stuart placed second and third, respectively, in the high jump. Waldon reached a height of 4’-8” as well as Stuart.
Jones took first for the Lady Elks in pole vault with a height of 8’-6”. Madison Moore placed second in the event at 6’-6”.
The Elks placed sixth in the boys event, while Westwood finished second. Westwood’s Josh Davis was named the top athlete in his division as he took first in the 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4x400 relays and high jump. Davis recorded a time of 16.36s in the 110m hurdles and a time of 42.73s in the 300m hurdles. Their 4x400 relay team ran a time of 3:32.91s. Along with Davis was Kaysn Dial, Jordan Velasquez and Trejo.
Dial, Velasquez, Caiden Walker and Boston Anderson sprinted to second place in the 4x200 relays,.
Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo, who finished as the ninth-ranked athlete in the event, placed third in the 400m dash with a time of 54.73s. Trejo also finished second in the 800m run with a time of 2:06.77s.
Westwood’s Emilio Martinez finished second in the 1600m run – clocking in a time of 5:12.53s.
Davis maximum height of 6’2” in the high jump earned him his third gold medal of the day.
Elkhart’s Blackmon and Jack Gilligan finished first and second, respectively, in pole vault. Blackmon recorded a height of nine feet, while Gilligan maxed out at 8’-6”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.