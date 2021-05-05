AUSTIN – For Frankston's Abbie Ramsey and Brink Bizzell, this year's state track meet offers more than their final time representing Frankston on the field.
Seniors Ramsey and Bizzell have been vaulting together since the seventh grade and will finish their last high school jumps together at the state meet this week.
“To be doing this six years together and finish it at state is the perfect way to end it,” Bizzell said. It's a perfect season seeing how hard she competed and how hard I competed. I couldn't ask for a different ending.”
As cousins, there is a natural family rivalry. But competition is combined with a dose of compassion because they strive for the same goal. When they take the field at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin they will do it with with hopes they will return home with medals that bear their names.
Even while they’re focused on their individual competitions, they make sure to keep an eye on how one another are performing at each meet.
Ramsey placed second in pole vault after clearing 10 feet at the regional meet. Bizzell placed third overall in pole vault after he cleared 13'6.”
“I'm blessed to be able reach the biggest stage with my cousin,” Ramsey said. “I felt like I had a good chance to reach state my junior season before it abruptly ended. So I'm grateful we get the opportunity to end our season the right way.”
The progression and growth has been there for Ramsey as she makes her state meet debut this weekend. Her freshman year she made it to regionals before placing fourth overall. Her sophomore season saw improvement, but not enough to earn a spot at state.
A promising junior season was ended by a global health pandemic. For Brink, this will be his second try on the state level. He qualified for state his sophomore year before placing sixth.
Simply put, they both share a common goal of medaling at their final meet. Even more astonishing, both have prepared for the biggest meet of their high school careers while also being entrenched in softball and baseball playoff games.
That has always been the norm for both of these multi-sport athletes. While Brink was in football, Abbie played volleyball. Then came basketball seasons, baseball and softball season and now a state track meet.
“Seeing our family in the stands is the best part,” Bizzell said. “It's personal for each of us. We're intent with each other. Both of us are striving to be better and now we get the chance to push each other. We both know what the other can do. We just have to go compete.”
The UIL state track and field meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
