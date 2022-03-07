CAYUGA – The Elkhart Elks boys and girls placed first at the Cayuga Booster Club Relays Thursday with 15 combined first-place medals.
The Elks sprinted away from the competition with nine total first-place medals on the boys side. Zach Johnson finished first in the 200-meter dash (25.28s) with Johnny Gray following him in second (25.78s).
CJ Pharis finished first in the 800m run (2:20), while Bryce Thurman clocked in behind him in second (2:21.12). Cayuga’s Corey Caldwell filled the third-place slot (2:23.15). Thurman also finished second in the 400m (58.35s) with Caldwell tailing him in third (58.87s).
The Elks also set the pace in the 1600m and 3200m runs. Hunter Jenkins outraced the field in the 1600 coming in first at 5:39.03. Jenkins also finished second in the 3200m (12:44.87) behind Lorenzo Alcorta whose 12:07 mark placed him at the top.
Cayuga’s Joey Grimes and Ben Winkel placed second and third, respectively, in the 1600m. Grimes also came in third in the 3200m (13:50.40).
Oakwood dominated the 100m dash with Ja’Lee Mathis and Eduardo Ramirez finishing first and second, respectively. Cayuga’s Seth Barker placed third. Mathis also placed third in the long jump.
Elkhart’s Kyle Hart continued their dominant day with a first-place medal in the 110m and 300m hurdles. He clocked in at 19.78 in the 110m and 45.62s in the 300m. Elkhart’s Aaron Diaz followed him in second in the 100m (19.78s), while Lane Williams finished second in the 300m hurdles (45.78s). Cayuga’s Ayden Stovall placed third in both events.
Elkhart’s 4x400 relay team of Trystyn Tidrow, Pharis, Williams and Hart finished first as a group with a time of 3:48.90. Cayuga’s team of Caldwell, Noah Higgins, Steven Wingfield and Tristan Wilson placed second. Oakwood’s group of Kalvin Patridge, Jackson Ballard, Trinidy Bynum and Jarvis Jones finished third.
Cayuga’s Marcus Thompson placed first in shot put with a throw of 49 feet and seven inches. Elkhart’s Collin Edwards and LD Smith finished second and third, respectively.
Elkhart’s Keanu Wolfe finished first in Discus with Cayuga’s Bo Barrett following him in second. Cayuga’s Wingfield placed second in the triple jump with Elkhart’s Payton Thomas placing third.
Elkhart’s Pablo Rodarte and Jayden Chapman secured second and third in the high jump. Lane Williams took Elkhart’s final first-place medal in pole vault with Austin Pittman finishing third. Cayuga’s Jayden Rampy placed second.
The Lady Elks had six first-place medals on their side. Londyn Holland finished atop the field in the 100m hurdles and second in the 300m Hurdles. Macy Gonzales also placed second in the 100m hurdles (18.06s). Cayuga’s Jamison Courville finished third in the 100m hurdles (19.06s).
Elkhart’s group of Lilly Gay, Alli Henderson, Jimena Espinar-Crespo and Samira Ashford placed firth in the 4x200. Elkhart’s Cami Pyeatt, Haley Stiff, Rita Stuart and Crespo also placed first in the 4x400. Lady Elk Kassidy Thomas placed first in both shot put and discus. Bailey Jones and Henderson finished first and third, respectively, in pole vault.
Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson had a successful day in multiple categories. Thompson placed first in the 200m dash (27.62s), first in the 400m run (1:07), first in long jump (15’ ¾”) and first in high jump (4’-10”).
Oakwood’’s Aiyana Pursley finished first in the 100m dash (13.21s). Cayuga’s Meredith Legard placed third in the competition. Pursley also placed second in the 200m dash. Elkhart’s Jones finished third.
Cayuga’s Madilyn Mills finished third in the 400m run, as did Claire Drinkard in the 800m and Tiyah Courville in the 1600m. Drinkard did earn first place in the 300m hurdles (54.96s), while Elkhart’s Holland and Stiff followed her in second and third.
Drinkard rounded out her day with a second-place finish in the triple jump (29’-10 ¼”). The Ladycats placed second on the day as a team.
