MADISONVILLE – The Frankston Indians had regional qualifiers in 10 different events following the area meet in Madisonville Thursday.
Frankston Indians Govani Martinez, Landon Marine, their 4x100 and 4x400 relay team, Juan Perez, Cael Bruno and Brink Bizzell will all represent the Indians in the regional meet.
Martinez finished second in the 1600m run (5:12.17), while Landon Marine placed second in the 3200m run (11:20.90s).
Frankston's 4x100 relay team (Kaymon Davis, Brink Bizzell, Tyle Fridinger and Caleb Abbott) placed fourt overall (45.51s). Their 4x400 relay team (Abbott, Fridinger, Clayton Merritt, Jeremiah Mitchell) also qualified for regionals in fourth place (3:46.99s).
Juan Perez placed fourth overall in discus (107'-0 ½”), Cael Bruno topped the competition with first place in the triple jump (40'-4 ½”) as did Bizzell in the pole vault (12'6”).
For the Maidens, Jamiyah Burton, Kayless Davis and Abbie Ramsey performance earned them a regional invite.
Burton placed fourth in the 100m dash (13.73s) and second in long jump (15'-2 ¾”). Davis secured second in the 100m hurdles (18.64s), 300m hurdles (52.50s) and triple jump (33'-0”).
Ramsey earned first place in the pole vault with a best height of 10 feet, while securing fourth place in the long jump (14'-9”) and triple jump (32'-4”).
The Grapeland Sandies will send five qualifiers to regionals. Cadarian Wiley placed fourth in the 200m dash (24.20s), BJ Lamb placed third in the long jump (20'-3”) and Riley Murchison captured second in the triple jump (40'-1”). Also, Grapeland's 4x100 relay team (Lamb, Murchison, Lakerian Smith, Wiley) placed third to send them to regionals.
Cayuga's Aerin Thompson, Bree Daniel, Jamison Courville, Kristian Roberts, Marcus Thompson and their 4x400 relay team qualified for regionals.
Aerin Thompson had herseld a day with a first place finish in the 800m run (2:31.19s), high jump (5'-2”) and second place in the 400m dash (1:03.03s).
Bree Daniel placed third in the 100m hurdles (18.78s). Jamison Courville slid into fourth in the 300m hurdles (55.08s). .Andria Thompson placed fourth in the pole vault (6'-6”). The Ladycats 4x400 relat team (Mackenzie Legard, Claire Drinkard, Aerin Thompson, Jamison Courville) placed fourth.
Wildcats Marcus Thompson secured fourth in the shot put (37'-10”), while Khristian Roberts placed second in the 400m dash (52.49s) and third in the triple jump (39'-7”).
Full Results
Boys
100m Dash
- Kaymon Davis, 6th (12.02s)
400m Dash
- Clayton Merritt, 6th (57.35s)
800m Run
- Graham Story, 5th (2:16.79s)
- Govani Martine, 6th (2:18.46s)
110m Hurdles
- Henry Suggs, 6th (18.62s)
300m Hurdles
- Henry Suggs, 6th (45.71s)
4x200m Relay
- Frankston, 5th (1:36.59s)
4x400 Relay
- Cayuga, 6th (3:56.34s)
Long Jump
- Clayton Merritt, 6th (18'-1 ¾”)
Shot Put
- Jason DeCluette, 6th (36'-7”)
Discus
- Jason DeCluette, 6th (36'7-7”)
Pole Vault
- Clayton Merritt, 5th (9'-0”)
Girls
200m Dash
- Jamiyah Burton, 5th (28.55s)
400m Dash
- Abigail Fletcher, 5th (1:09.06s)
1600m Run
- Abigail Sarraf, 5th (6:09.07s)
100m Hurdles
- Jamison Courville, 5th (19.57s)
300m Hurdles
- Bree Daniel, 5th (55.10s)
4x100 Relay
- Cayuga, 6th (55.95s)
4x200 Relay
- Cayuga, 5th (1:59.17s)
Long Jump
- Kaylee Davis, 6th (14'-3”)
