PALESTINE – Frankston Jermya Mitchell advanced to state in the long jump after capturing the silver medal.
Mitchell cleared 16 feet, seven inches in the event to secure her spot in the state track meet. Mitchell also finished sixth in the high jump after clearing five feet.
Kaysiah Burnett finished 12th in the 200m dash (27.67s). Kaylee Davis finished fourth in the 100m hurdles (15.95s), while Kasie Nabors placed fifth in the event (16.40s).
Davis mirrored her placing in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.91s. Nabors followed her in sixth place in the event at 49.26s.
Davis placed sixth in the event (15’- 11 ¾”) and Nabors finished 14th (13’-9 ¼”). Davis concluded her day with a 10th-place performance in the triple jump (32’9 ½”). Caitlyn Dupree finished 15th in shot put after throwing a distance of 27’-8 ¼.”
Benton Allen placed third in the high jump at the Class 2A-Region III Championships this past weekend to secure his spot at state.
He cleared six feet, four inches during the event, which was two inches short of advancing to state. Devin Allen finished 14th in the event (5’-8”). Benton also finished sixth in the long jump after leaping to 21 ½ feet.
Devin Allen finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.07s. Kayman Davis, Ryan Harper, Ethan Ogg and Tyler Rogers placed fifth in the 4x200 relays (1:33.08s). Davis, Adrian Donnell, Ogg and Rogers placed sixth in the 4x400 (3:35).
Bradlee Gould finished 16th in the triple jump (37’-7 ½”). Gould placed 12th in the pole vault (11 feet).
Keandre Barnes throw of 40’-7” placed him ninth in the shot put.
