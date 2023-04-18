MADISONVILLE – The Frankston varsity boys and girls track team placed second at the area meet competition in Madisonville Monday with more than 20 regional qualifiers.
The Indians qualified for 12 regional events after their performance in area. Reese Hicks placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.81s. Tyler Rogers placed fourth in the 200m dash as he clocked in at 23.55s. Devin Allen finished fourth in the 300m hurdles after clocking in at 43.31s.
The Indians 4x100 relay team comprised of Ryan Harper, Hicks, Ethan Ogg and Caleb Ramsey qualified for regionals after placing second with a time of 44.13s.
Kayman Davis, Harper, Ogg and Rogers sprinted to first in the 4x200 relay (1:32.65s). Davis, Adrian Donnell, Ogg and Rogers placed third in the 4x400 to qualify all three of their teams for the regional meet. They posted a time of 3:35.20s.
Benton Allen placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, nine and one-fourth inches. Allen also secured another gold medal in the high jump after placing first at district. He reached a height of 6’,2.” Devin Allen also placed fourth in the event after clearing 5’,8.”
Keandre Barnes took gold in the shot put with a throwing distance of 42’,7 ¾.” Bradlee Gould finished first in the triple jump after leaping to a distance of 38 feet. Gould also finished third in pole vault after clearing 11 feet.
Grapeland’s Maleek Johnson is headed to regionals with a third-place time in the 100m dash (11.83s). The Sandies 4x100 relay team – Keavy Bruins, Isaac Edwards, Sean Walker and Johnson – took the final qualifying spot after placing fourth (44.70s).
They better their performance in the 4xx200 with a time of 1:34.41s, which earned them the silver medal and a spot at regionals.
The Maidens produced 11 regional qualifiers from their roster.
Kaysiah Burnett placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 28.39s. Kaylee Davis and Kaysie Nabors both stamped their tickets to regionals in both hurdling events. Davis placed second in both the 100m and 300m hurdles, while Nabors finished third in both events.
Davis, Wila Davis, Jermya Mitchell and Nabors finished second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:20.42s. The Maidens qualified three in the long jump with Mitchell headlining the event in first place (16’,9”). Kaylee Davis placed second (16’, 1 ½”) and Nabors finished fourth (15’, 4 ¼”).
Caitlyn Deupree finished third in shot put with a distance of 27’,1.” Kaylee Davis qualified for another regional event in the triple jump – reaching a distance of 33’,3 ¼.”
Mitchell topped off her day with a gold medal in the jump after clearing a height of five feet.
For the Cayuga Ladycats, they had three regional qualifiers from Monday’s event.
Graci Satterwhite placed fourth in the 400m dash (1:05.12s). Tatum Willingham placed fourth in discus with a distance of 85’,5.” Meredith Legard was their final regional qualifier in pole vault as she placed fourth after clearing a height of six feet.
