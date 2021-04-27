PALESTINE – Frankston's Abbie Ramsey and Cayuga's Aerin Thompson are headed to the state meet following their performances at the 2A-Region III meet this past weekend.
Frankston's Ramsey is moving on to state after placing second in pole vault after clearing 10 feet. Ramsey also finished 15th in the triple jump (30'2”).
On the boys side, Frankston's Brink Bizzell brought home a bronze medal (13'6”) and will represent the Indians at the competition as well.
Cayuga's Thompson found the medal stand a few times during her regional events as she placed third in the 400m race (1:03.86), first in the 800m race (2:30.10) and first in the high jump (5'4”). She also placed fifth in the triple jump.
Thompson will represent the Ladycats in the 800m race and high jump at the state meet.
Frankston freshman Kaylee Davis advanced to the finals in the triple jump and placed fourth overall (34'). Davis also placed fifth in the finals of the 100m hurdles (17.99s) and third in the 300m hurdles final run (49.55s).
In the men's triple jump, Grapeland's Riley Murchison came in 11th (39'1”), Cayuga's Khristian Roberts placed 12th (38'3”) and Frankston's Cael Bruno finished 13th (37'9”).
Cayuga's Andria Thompson tied for seventh in the women's pole vault competition after clearing eight feet.
Maiden Jamiyah Burton advanced to the finals in the long jump before finishing fourth overall in the event (16'9 ½”). Burton was also a sixth place finisher in the finals of the 100m dash (13.65s) and 200m dash (28.20s).
Grapeland's BJ Lamb came close to advancing to third with his third place finish (21'2 ¼”).
Cayuga's Marcus Thompson placed ninth in shot put. Frankston's Juan Perez placed 13th in the finals of the discus throw.
The Indians 4x100 relay team advanced to the finals before finishing seventh overall in the race (45.21s).
Cayuga's Roberts placed sixth overall in the mens 400m dash (52.05s). Frankston's Giovanni Martine z finished 14th overall in the 1600m finals (5:25.05).
The UIL state meet will be May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
