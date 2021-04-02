CAYUGA – Five first-place medals for the Frankston Indians helped them run away with the District 19-2A district championship.
Giovannie Martinez captured first place in the 800m run (2:17.24s), first in the 3200m (11:25.50s) and third in the 160mm run (5:19.46s). Fellow Indian Landon Marine took second both the 1600m and 3200m runs.
Loga Ratliff also placed fourth in the 3200m (12:27.25).
Henry Suggs outran the competition in the 110m hurdles (17.27s), while also taking first in the 300m hurdles (44.46s).
Brink Bizzell and Clayton Merritt filled the top two spots in the pole vault. Bizzell placed first with a best of 12 feet with Merritt clearing eight feet, six inches.
Kaymon Davis and Boggs were third and fourth in the 100m dash. Cayuga's Seth Baker placed fifth (11.76s).
Caleb Abbott placed fourth in the 200m dash (23.99s) with his teammate, Jeremiah Mitchell, falling in behind him in fifth (24.28s).
Cayuga's Kristian Roberts took first in the 400m dash (53.62s) – beating Frankston's Merritt by three seconds (56.43s).
Cayuga's Graham Story placed second in the 800m run (2:17.24s) with Noah Higgins filing in with third (2:19.15s).
Cayuga finished third overall as a team in the boys division.
The Ladycats placed second overall with 150 points – two behind first place Kerens.
Aerin Thompson took home first in the 400m dash (1:05.02s) and first in the 800m run (2:32). Claire Drinkard also finished fourth in the 800m (2:53.60s).
Thompson also was a gold medalist in the triple jump (33'-8”) and high jump (6'-2”).
Katherine Satterwhite placed fourth for Cayuga in the 1600m (6:56.15s), while Tiyah Courville finished fourth in the 3200m (17:10.00).
Jamison Courville secured the silver medal in the 100m hurdles (18.69s) and Bree Daniel took home fourth (18.34s).
Daniel improved her day as a gold medalist in the 300m hurdles (55.72s). Jamison placed third in the event (56.93s).
Cayuga's relay teams placed second in the 4x100, 4x200 and first in the 4x400.
The Maidens came in behind Cayuga in third place. Frankston, however, dominated the field events.
Abbie Ramsey placed first in pole vault, long jump and third in triple jump. Kay lee Davis placed second in triple jump and long jump.
Jamiyah Burton placed third in long jump as well. Burton also was a silver medalist in the 100m dash (13.12s) and 200m dash (27.93s).. Jermya Mitchell finished behind her in third in the 200m dash (29.06s) and fourth in the 400m event (13.81s).
Savannah Lindsey secured fourth in discus.
Abigail Fletcher was brought home a silver medal in the 400m dash (1:09.45s) and a bronze medal in the 800m run (2:53.60s).
