LIVINGSTON – The Westwood Lady Panthers placed second at the Corky Cochran Relays, while the varsity boys finished third overall.
The Lady Panthers excelled at Thursday’s meet with multiple runners and field participants medaling. Veronica Garza placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.58s. Emma Lara finished fourth in the 1600m run (07:32), while Coronel placed third in the 200m dash (30.28s). Coronel also finished second in the 100m dash with a time of 13.82s.
The Lady Panthers 4x100 relay team –Alana Williams, Jayde Dial, Madyson Hatten and Aanivah Mathis -- finished first overall at 52.87s. Their 4x200 relay team also brought home the gold medal, while their 4x400 relay team placed third overall.
Mathis continued her successful day with a first-place performance in the pole vault – reaching a heigh of nine feet. Mathis also placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 29’, 5 ½”.
Addison Calzada finished third in the long jump with a recorded distance of 13 feet.
Amani Tinnian placed second in shot put with a distance of 29 feet, seven and a half inches, while Cora Osei-Adjei finished fifth at 27’,10 ¼”.
On the boys side, Kaysn Dial placed second in the long jump. Dial reached a distance of 19’,8 ½”. Myron Melton finished second in shot put at 37’,5 ½.” Shannon Jackson was fourth in the triple jump (40’,7”).
Josh Davis placed second in the high jump at six feet, two inches. Jackson placed fifth (5’, 6”).
The Panthers added a few more medals to their collection in the running events with Emilio Martinez and Jose Roman placed second and third, respectively, in the 3200m run. Martinez clocked in a time of 11:42.10s, while Roman followed behind his pace at 12:40.31s. Martinez also finished second in the 1600m run at 5:13.36s.
Jonathan Trejo finished second in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.17s.
Davis dominated the 110m hurdles with another gold medal. The senior clocked in a time of 15.79s. Davis clinched his second gold medal of the afternoon in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.26s.
The Panthers totaled 135 points, which was good for third place overall. The Lady Panthers accumulated 119 points, which slotted them second overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.