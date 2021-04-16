DIBOLL – The Neches Lady Tigers were crowned area champions Thursday as they qualified for regionals in 15 different events.
The Lady Tigers blew the competition out the water with a total of 195 points. Next closest was Leverett's Chapel with 69 points.
Riley Catchot, Skylar Baker, Kacie Kimbrough, Libby Raine, Zaylean Gonzalez, Bre Fedrickson, Jessi Sumpter, Mallory Main, Lexi Rogers and Kinsley Gordan were all regional qualifiers for the Lady Tigers.
Catchot placed first in discus with a best distance of 81 feet. Skylar Baker placed fourth with a distance of 66'-4”. Baker also placed third in shot put (25'4 ¼”).
Kacie Kimbrough was regional qualifier in five different events. Kimbrough placed first in high jump (5'), first in the 200m dash (25.71s), first in long jump (15') and helped the Lady Tigers capture firth in the 4x200 and 4x400 relay.
The Lady Tigers also placed third in the 4x100 relay (Libby Raine, Kinsley Gordan, Jessi Sumpter, Raegan Hill).
Raine placed second in high jump (4'6”) and first in the 800m run (2:48.09s).
Zaylean Gonzalez placed fifth in the 100m dash (14.77s). Bre Fredrickson took second in the 200m dash (28.52s), while Jessi Sumpter placed first in the 400m dash (69.22s).
Lexi Rogers brought home another first place medal for Neches in the triple jump (33'3 ¼”). She also placed third in the long jump (13'10”) and second in the 300m hurdles (52.19s).
Kinsley Gordon placed fourth to qualify for regionals in the 100m hurdles (19.29s).
For the Tigers, John Snider was their lone regional qualifier – placing second in the triple jump and 1600m run (5:16.99s).
