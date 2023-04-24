CHESTER – The Neches Lady Tigers captured the area championship Thursday at Chester after 14 of their athletes qualified for regionals.
The Lady Tigers finished with 132 points at the Class 1A Area Meet, which was eight more than Brookeland and 78 more than third-place Chester.
Aubrey Kincade captured the silver medal in the 200-meter dash after clocking in a time of 27.52s. Bailey Lovelady placed first in the 800m run with a time of 2:41.54s.
Joely Jenkins and Rachel Fletcher placed second and third, respectively, in the 1600m run. Jenkins ran a time of 6:13.29s, while Fletcher clocked in at 6:30.81s.
Fletcher also captured second in the 3200m run after crossing the line at 14:09. Addison Spaith secured her spot in regionals after she placed third in the 100m hurdles (20.22s). Spaith improved her standing in the 300m hurdles as she captured second (55.57s).
Bre Fredrickson, Kathryn Morgan, Libby Raine and Kinsley Gordon headlined their 4x100 relay team, which finished second in the event (54.79s).
Kincade, Raine, Gordon and Fredrickson captured second in the 4x200 relays (1:53). Kincade, Raine, Lovelady and Fredrickson left with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:25.22s.
Kincade continued her day with a silver medal in the long jump after reaching a distance of 15 feet, one inch. She also placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 32’-5 ¼.” Lily Davis placed second in discus with a best throw of 74’-8.”
On the boys' side, Mike Barrett advanced to regionals after he placed fourth in the 400m dash (56.40s). Jonah Kincade took third in the shot put with a best throw of 38’-10 ½.”
The regional track meet is Friday at Jourdanton High School.
