NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers were crowned district champions at the District 27-A meet Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers brought home 13 first-place medals as they towered over the competition with a total of 250 points.
Emily Doctour took first in the 3200m.
Riley Catchot brought home first in discus with Skylar Baker taking second.
Kacie Kimbrough and Lexi Rogers were first and second, respectively, in the long jump. Kimbrough recorded a distance of 14'8 ½, while Rogers reached 14'1.
Kimbrough was also a gold medalist in the high jump (4'8”) and 200m dash (29.42s). Lady Tiger Libby Raine was second (4'4”).
Rogers also took first in the triple jump (33'3”), while Mallor Main (17'10” ½) and Kinsley Gordon (27'10”) secured third and fourth, respectively.
Neches's relay team brough home first in the 400m, 800m and 1600m.
Neches continued to bring home the medals as they filled the top three spots in the 800 meter. Mallor Main, Libby Raine and Emily Doctour placed first thru third, respectively.
Kinsley Gordon was a silver medalsit in the 100m hurdles, while Lexi Rogers was a gold medalist in the 300m hurdles. Jessi Sumpter was also a gold medalist in the 400m dash.
Bre Fredrickson secured second in the 200m.
Finally, Mallory Main and Emily Doctour took first and second, respectively, in the 1600m run.
On the boys side, Oakwood's Cooper Edgemon led the Panther boys effort as he dominated in every event he competed in. Edgemond ended the evening with the rare and outstanding accomplishment of 5 First Place Medals.
In the Triple Jump, Edgemond showed his athleticism by placing 1st with a distance of 38’5” then immediately took home another gold in Long Jump with a winning jump of 19’9 ¾”. Ja’Lee Mathis added to Long Jump with a distance of 18’1” for 4th place.
Mathis also earned 3rd in High Jump clearing 5’2”. The Panthers weren’t finished yet as the running finals began and Ja’Lee Mathis showed his speed as he placed 1st In the 100M dash, with a time of 11.96.
Oakwood was well-represented in the 800M run as Jarvis Jones earned 3rd place with a time of 2.29:15. In the 200M dash, Cooper Edgemon soared through the finish line with a time of 23.81 to win 1st place.
The Panthers were equally dominant in their relays with the 400M Relay placing firstst with a time of 47.78 led by the competitive team of Jackson Ballard, Ja’Lee Mathis, Trinidy Bynum and Cooper Edgemon. Soon after, the Panthers went on to earn 1st place again in the 800M Relay with a time of 1.41:62 led by Jarvis Jones, Ja’Lee Mathis, Jackson Ballard and Cooper Edgemon. The boys finished the evening with a 2nd place medal in the 1600M relay with a time of 4.28:02.
