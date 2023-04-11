NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers are headed to the area meet as district champions after gold medaling in eight of their district events.
Abigail Fletcher placed first in the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:20.05s. Slocum Lady Mustang Abby Sarraf placed second in the event after clocking in a time of 15:25.14s.
Lily Davis placed second in the discus event for the Lady Tigers with a throwing distance of 68 feet, one inch. Aubrey Kincade took gold in the long jump with a distance of 14’,10 ¼.” Kincade also placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 32’,9.” Fletcher placed third in the event at 26 feet, eight inches.
Joely Jenkins was second in the high jump competition as she reached a height of 4’,4.”
The Lady Tigers relay team placed first in the 400m, 800m and 1600m races. Bailey Lovelady finished second in the 800m run with a time of 2:51. Fletcher placed fifth in the event.
Addison Spaith’s time of 18.47s guided her to first in the 100m hurdles. Emmerson Morton finished third in the 100m dash with a time of 14.93s. Main placed fourth in both the 100m dash and 400m dash.
Spaith placed second in the 300m hurdles (1:02), while Fletcher finished third in the event (1:03). Kincade took first in the 200m dash (27.68s). Morton finished fourth behind Kincade with a time of 32.68s. Jenkins finished first in the 1600m run after clocking in a time of 6:27.33s.
For the boys, Slocum Mustangs Caleb Neal and Nathan Marr finished first and second, respectively, in the 3200m run. Neal finished with a time of 10:57, while Marr crossed the line at 11:49.
Neches Tiger Jonah Kincade placed third in the shot put with a distance of 36’,5 ¼.” Slocum’s Carter Sbrusch finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 17’,7.”
Slocum’s Elijah Gabriel placed third in the 800m run with a time of 2:27.98s. Neches Tiger Garcia took gold in the 100m dash. Roy Barrett placed first in the 400m dash with a time of 59.21s.
Slocum’s Marr placed third in the 300m hurdles (58.40s). Neal finished first in the 1600m run at 5:10.52s. Marr placed third (5:39) and Gabriel finished fourth (5:45).
The top four from each event advanced to the Area meet April 20 in Zavalla.
