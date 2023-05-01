JOURDANTON – The Neches Lady Tigers 4x400 relay team are headed to the state track meet after placing second at the Class 1A-Region IV Championships this past weekend.
Aubrey Kincade, Libby Raine, Bailey Lovelady and Bre Fredrickson clinched a spot at state after clocking in at 4:22.99s in the 400-meter relays. Kincade, Raine, Kinsley Gordon and Fredrickson captured third in the 4x200 relays with a time of 1:52.26s.
Kincade placed sixth in the 200m dash with a time of 28.02s. Joely Jenkins finished eighth in the 1600m run at a time of 6:16.16s. Rachel Fletcher placed 15th in the same event (7:14.88s).
Fletcher also finished 15th in the 3200m run (15:51.41s). Kincade took 11th in the long jump after reaching a distance of 14 feet, seven inches.
Kincade also placed fifth in the triple jump after leaping to a distance of 30’-10.” Lily Davis finished 10th in the discus with a best throw of 75’-5.”
For the Oakwood Lady Panthers, Jacee Youngblood finished sixth in the 400m dash (1:06.66s). Rai’Miaya Winston punched her ticket to state with a second-place performance in the high jump. She cleared a height of 4’-10.”
Winston also finished fourth in the triple jump – reaching a distance of 32 feet. Katrina Pursley finished fourth in the shot put for Oakwood with a best distance of 33’-7.”
Slocum Lady Mustang Abby Sarraf finished 11th in the 3200m run (14:35).
On the boys’ side, Jonah Kincade finished 11th in the shot put. Kincade threw a distance of 38’-2.”
Oakwood’s Kolby Walley sprinted to third in the 100m dash (11.37s). Walley also captured 10th in the long jump (19’-4”).
Slocum’s Eli Gabriel placed fourth in the 800m run (2:12.06s). Caleb Neal finished sixth in the 1600m run (5:04), while Nathan Marr finished 11th (5:19).
Neal finished his day with a fifth-place performance in the 3200m run (10:36), while Marr followed him in ninth (11:14).
The Class 1A State Championship is set for May 13th at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
