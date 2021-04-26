LEAGUE CITY – The Neches Lady Tiger will have a pair of relay teams at the state meet after finishing as regional champions in the 4x200 and regional runner ups in the 4x400.
The Lady Tigers 4x200 relay team – Bre Fredrickson, Kinsley Gordon, Lexi Rogers, Kacie Kimbrough – and their 4x400 relay team Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Mallory Main, Kimbrough – punched their tickets to state at the UIL 1A-Region IV meet this past weekend.
Their 4x200 team was crowned Regional Champions with a time of 1:53.08. Their 4x400 relay team were Region IV runner-ups with a time of 4:28.91.
Kimbrough also placed third in the high jump after clearing 5'2.” The senior also placed fifth in the long jump with a best distance of 15'06.”
Riley Catchot advaced from the prelimnary round to the finals in discus and placed fifth with a throw of 96'01.”
Lexi Rogers fell a bit short of placing in the triple jump as she placed eighth overall with a distance of 32'4” ¼.”
Neches's 4x100 relay team – Raine, Gordon, Jessi Sumpter, Raegan Hill – advanced to the finals but did not place with a time of 55.10s.
The Lady Tigers finished fifth overall with a total of 46pts.
John Snider placed 12th in the 1600m run (5:26.73) and sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 39'4 ½.”
The UIL state meet will be May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.