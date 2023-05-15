AUSTIN – The Frankston Indians had a pair of representatives at the University Interscholastic League Class 2A state track meet in Benton Allen and Mya Mitchell.
Allen earned his spot in the high jump after placing third at the regional championships. He finished seventh at state after clearing six feet.
Allen’s state leap was a little bit of a step back from his regional performance where he cleared six feet, four inches.
Pineland West Sabine’s Hunter Murphy captured first after clearing 6’-9.” Chico’s Brenna Anderle was second at 6’-8” and Dawson’s Isaac Johnson was third at 6’-5.”
Mitchell, who captured the silver medal in the long jump at regionals, placed seventh with a best leap of 16 feet, two and a half inches. Mitchell’s state jump was also fell under her regional performance where she cleared 16 feet, seven inches.
Lindsay’s Kyla Metzler was crowned state champion in the meet with a best jump of 18’-10.” Evadale’s Whitley Carter followed behind her in second at 18’-1” and San Augustine’s Jatoryia Barnes was third with a jump of 17’-9 ½.”
For the Neches Lady Tigers relay team, they finished eighth in the 4x400 final. Bre Fredrickson, Bailey Lovelady, Libby Raine and Aubrey Kincade clocked in a time of 4:21.89s, which improved on their regional meet time and set a season personal record.
Nazareth captured first in the event with a time of 4:09.47s. Roby finished second at 4:12.15s and Tiden McMullen County placed third after clocking in a time of 4:12.17s.
Oakwood Lady Panther Rai’Miaya Watson finished ninth in the high jump at 4’-8.”
Claude’s Andi Holland was first at 5’-2.” Imperial Buena Vista’s Kiele Sickler was second at 5’-1” and Lasbuddie’s Madison Tyler was third in five feet.
