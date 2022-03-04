MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats took first place as a team at the Madisonville Invitational Thursday. Jocelyn Musil, Emerith Hernandez, Chimsi Okonkwo and Ay’lasia Fantroy all brought home first-place medals in their respective events for the Ladycats.
Musil placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.19. Yukari Sanchez finished a few steps behind her in second (1:05.81).
Emerith Hernandez outraced the field in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:56.38. Hernandez also placed second in the 3200m (13:20.58) and fourth in the 800m (2:36.81). Yaneli Ruiz placed fourth in the 3200m (13:33.21).
The Ladycats took the top two spots in the long jump. Okonkwo placed first taking a flight distance of 15 feet-11 inches and three-fourths. Musil finished second with a flight distance of 15 feet, seven and three-fourths inches. Monqiue Thompson placed fifth in the event at 14 feet and one inch. Okonkwo brought home another first-place medal in the triple jump (35’-4 1/2”). Brianna Price placed third and Thompson fifth in the event.
Fantroy topped the competition in shot put with a distance of 31 feet and five inches – two feet better than the second-place finisher. Palestine had their fair share of second-place medalist on the day. Selest Edwards finished second in the 100m dash at 13.55 seconds. Okonkwo continued her busy day with a third-place finish (13.57). Kyi’Marri Ester finished fourth (13.69).
Edwards also finished fourth in the 200m dash (28.01s), while Okonkwo finished sixth (28.88s).
Jaylah Spurlock raced to second in the 100m hurdles (17.04s), while Desarae Robinson finished third (17.32s). The pair flipped positions in the 300m hurdles – Robinson coming in second (52.37s) and Spurlock finishing third (55.48s).
Ester, Spurlock, Robinson and Rylie Schwab worked themselves towards a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay. Adetoro Adedeji, Price, Ester and Schwab placed third in the 4x200, while Sanchez, Schwab, Adedeji and Musil finished second in the 4x400.
Spurlock ended her day second in the high jump (4’-8”). Savannah Alder brought home third in pole vault (7’-0”) and Angel Donnell fifth in discus (71’-6”).
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats finished second on the day. Jalbert Sandoval and Kevin Quincin placed second and third, respectively, in the 1600m run. Sandoval with a time of 5:11.59 and Quincin with a time of 5:13.26.
Quincin climbed the standings in the 3200m with a gold medal finish (11:07.72). Sandoval followed him in second place (11:08.91). Ti’Darion Crawford was second in the long jump – recording a distance of 19 feet, seven and one-half inches. Jon Denman placed fifth in the event.
The Wildcats claimed the top two spots in shot put with Kaleb Hagans slotting first and Pedro Garcia second, respectively. Hagans throw of 45 feet, nine and one-half inches earned him top honors, while Garcia’s throw of 41, one and one-half inches slotted him second.
The Wildcats JV also placed second on the day. Dreylon Spurlock and Hudson Dear finished first and second, respectively, in the 100m dash. Esvin Quincin placed first in the 3200m race. Nathan Langley and Joseph was first and second, respectively, in the triple jump. Tyler Jeffery and Jarrell Ragland also was the top pair in high jump. Jeffery placing first and Ragland placing second. Garrett Steadman placed first in pole vault.
Ladycats JV finished fourth on the day. Jayla Ward was first in the 100m dash. She was also second in the 200m dash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.