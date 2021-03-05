MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats placed first at the Madisonville Mustang Relays Wednesday night with three of their athletes taking first in their respective meets.
Jocelyn Musil brought home first in the 400 meter dash. Yanelli Ruiz finished first in the 1600 meter race. Ruiz also placed fourth in the 800 meter dash (2:47.00). Her teammates, Macy French and Natalie Guillen, placed fourth and fifth, respectively in the 1600 meters.
Savannah Alder took home first in the Pole Vault.
Selest Edwards nearly secured Palestine's fourth first-place medalist as she placed second overall in the 100 meter dash (13.800).
In the 100 meter hurdles, Jaylah Spurlock and Kacie Danchak, secured third and fourth – respectively. Spurlock ran a time of 17.820, while Danchak posted a time of 18.530.
Danchak also came back around to earn a second-place medal in the 300 meter hurdles (53.190). Ay'Lashia Fantroy finished a few slots behind her in sixth (55.870).
The Ladycats continued to bring home medals in the 4x4 relays. They placed third in the 4x100 and second in the 4x200. Rylie Schwab, Chimsi Okonkwo, Catherine Egbe and Selest Edwards comprised the relay team for the Ladycats.
Jocelyn Musil, Catherine Egbe, Rylie Schwab and Kacie Danchak placed third as a team in the 4x400 relays.
Okonkwo continued her day in the field events as she placed second in the long jump (15’-2 ½") – she also placed third in the triple jump.
Musil finished behind her in third (15’-1"), while Egbe finished sixth on the day (13’-11 ½"). Egbe also took home a second place medal in the pole vault.
Jan'Aa Johnson placed sixth in shot put and fifth in discus. Myah Crutcher placed sixth in discus.
Danchak and Price placed fourth and fifth in the triple jump, respectively.
The Ladycats will return to the track Wednesday, March 10th, as they host the Dogwood Relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.