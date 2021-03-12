PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats took second at the the Dogwood Invitational Wednesday on their home field.
Kacie Danchak and Tia Hatten both took home first-place medals for the Ladycats. Danchak was the top performer in the 300m hurdles, while Hatten topped the competition in shot put.
Selest Edwards placed fourth iin the 100m dash (13.75). Rylie Scwab placed fourth in the 400m dash (1:06.9), while Jocelyn Musil placed behind her in fifth (1:07.53).
Yanelli Ruiz took the final spot inside the top five (2:43.62) in the 800m run. Emerith Hernandez was one of two Ladycats that placed inside the top five in the 1600m in third (6:09.58). Ruiz placed fifth (6:19.01).
Hernandez also doubled back with a second place finish in the 3200m run (13:00.56). Emily Marroquin finished a few slots behind her in fifth (15:07.11).
In the 100m hurdles, the Ladycats saw three of their own finished inside the top 5. Monique Thompson caputed second place (17.72), Kacie Danchak placed third (18.11) and Jaylah Spurlock finished fifth (18.68).
Danchak finished ahead of the pack in the 300m hurdles with Yasmine Turner and Spurlock placing second and third, respectively.
Spurlock continued her day with a third-place finish in the high jump (4'8”).
Frankston's Abbie Ramsey placed second in the pole vault (10'0”) with Palestine's Camilia Domingues placing third (8'0”).
Palestine's Jocelyn Musil was third in the long jump. Chimsinagadi Okonkwo finished second in the triple jump – two spots in front of Kacie Danchak who placed fourth.
The Ladycats return to the track March 25 in Gladewater for the Bobby Bernard Relays.
