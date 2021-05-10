AUSTIN – Neches Lady Tiger Kacie Kimbrough brought home a third-place medal in the high jump at the UIL 1A state track championship in Austin this past weekend.
Kimbrough capped off her high school track career with another state medal. In 2019, she placed third in the high jump and she mirrored her performance this year after clearing 5'3.” She recorded a best jump of 5'2” at regionals and 5' at area.
1A High Jump
- 1. Rylee Hennig, Aquilla, 5-7.00;
- 2. Amaya Brown, Coolidge, 5-6.00;
- 3. Kacie Kimbrough, Neches, 5-3.00;
- 4. Coulter Reel, Guthrie, 5-2.00;
- 5. Kate Barnes, Sterling City, 4-10.00;
- 6. Joey Alvarez, Whiteface, 4-10.00;
- 7. (tie) Hanna Miller, Woodson, 4-8.00; Caitlyn Parsons, Gordon, 4-8.00;
- 9. Darrian Kenney, Blackwell, 4-8.00
Kimbrough was also apart of the Lady Tigers 4x200 Region IV Championship team and their 4x400 Region IV runner-up team.
The Lady Tigers 4x200 relay team – Bre Fredrickson, Kinsley Gordon, Lexi Rogers, Kimbrough – placed seventh overall with a time of 1:54.23.
1A 4x200 relay
- 1. Ackerly Sands (Lili Porras, Elysa Martinez, Me-A Gonzalez, Landry Morrow) 1:48.89;
- 2. Cross Plains, 1:49.60;
- 3. Blum, 1:49.89;
- 4. Wildorado, 1:50.61;
- 5. Gail Borden County, 1:51.39;
- 6. Coolidge, 1:53.88;
- 7. Neches, 1:54.23;
- 8. Knox City, 1:54.91;
- 9. Richland Springs, 1:59.69
Their 4x400 relay team – Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Mallory Main, Kimbrough – ended in ninth overall (4:28.47).
1A 4x400 relay
- 1. Ackerly Sands (Lili Porras, Elysa Martinez, Me-A Gonzalez, Landry Morrow), 4:12.05;
- 2. Happy, 4:12.93;
- 3. Wildorado, 4:13.36;
- 4. Blum, 4:15.49;
- 5. Cross Plains, 4:21.26;
- 6. Aquilla, 4:21.51;
- 7. Throckmorton, 4:22.41;
- 8. Imperial Buena Vista, 4:23.98;
- 9. Neches, 4:28.47
In the Class 2A championship, Frankston was represented by Abbie Ramsey and Brink Bizzell in the pole vault competitions.
Ramsey was just shy of medaling as she placed fourth overall after clearing 10'6,” which was improvement over her 10' vault she had at regionals.
2A Pole vault
- 1. Ella Strickland, Sunray, 13-0.25;
- 2. TaraLee McKarns, Vega, 10-9.00;
- 3. Tristin Keller, Mason, 10-9.00;
- 4. Abbie Ramsey, Frankston, 10-6.00;
- 5. Skylar Maurer, Panhandle, 10-0.00;
- 6. Delaini Hanna, Archer City, 10-0.00;
- 7. Reagan Bruner, Cisco, 10-0.00;
- 8. Avery Koonce, Thrall, 10-0.00;
- 9. Jacy Stubblefield, Lovelady, 9-6.00
Bizzell finished his day in fifth place after vaulting 13'.
2A Pole vault
- 1. Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 17-0.00;
- 2. Jeremiah Steph, Beckville, 14-3.00;
- 3. Jaxson Bray, Bosqueville, 14-3.00;
- 4. Clint Maurer, Panhandle, 14-0.00;
- 5. Brink Bizzell, Frankston, 13-0.00;
- 6. (tie) Jackson Patrick, Goldthwaite, 12-6.00; Cade Gayle, Cisco, 12-6.00;
- 8. Lane Edgar, Cisco, 12-0.00;
- 9. Pratt McLain, Gruver, NH
Aerin Thompson represented the Cayuga Ladycats in the 800m run and high jump Saturday. The junior finished seventh in the jump at 5'4” and ninth in the 800m with a time of 2:31.99s.
2A High jump
- 1. Gabriella Hiraldo, Three Rivers, 5-7.00;
- 2. (tie) Bailey Maupin, Gruver, 5-4.00; Tylee Jo Bevel, Stamford, 5-4.00; Jai'lin King, Refugio, 5-4.00;
- 5. Abbi Allen, Coleman, 5-4.00;
- 6. (tie) Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 5-4.00; Alexius McAdams, Kerens, 5-4.00;
- 8. Danni Akers, Wink, 4-10.00;
- 9. Macie Parrish, Hamilton, NH
2A 800m run
- 1. Brighton Adams, San Saba, 2:17.83;
- 2. Kyla Kane, Wellington, 2:17.99;
- 3. Allison Vauhgn, Christoval, 2:18.51;
- 4. Emmery Sides, Panhandle, 2:21.77;
- 5. Whitney Spaeth, Harper, 2:23.49;
- 6. Kiara Franklin, Era, 2:27.55;
- 7. Asia Billington, Haskell, 2:31.00;
- 8. Charlisa Teagle, San Augustine, 2:31.48;
- 9. Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 2:31.99
