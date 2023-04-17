MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats girls and boys varsity track teams were crowned district champions at the District 18-4A track meet in Madisonville.
The Ladycats finished 19 points in front of second-place Hudson, which had proved to be one of the better track programs in the state over the past several years.
Chimsi Okonkwo placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds. Jayla Ward was third in the event after clocking in at 13.14s. Seleste Edwards finished second in the 200m dash at 26.77s.
Jocelyn Musil finished second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.66s. Yanelli Ruiz finished third in the 800m run (2:31.82s). Jaylah Spurlock stamped her ticket to the area meet after placing third in the 100m hurdles (16.79s).
Jayla Ward, Okonkwo, Ky’Marri Ester and Musil headlined Palestine’s 4x100 relay team as they placed first overall (49.09s). Spurlock, Edwards, Ward and Okonkwo finished third in the 4x200 relay (1:46.81s).
Okonkwo continued her successful day with a gold medal in the long jump after recording a distance of 17 feet, 10 inches. She also placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 36’,4.”
Ay’lasia Fantroy and Patricia Moore finished first and second, respectively, in the shot put. Fantroy reached a distance of 36 feet, while Moore threw a distance of 32’,11 ½.”
Jay’anna Johnson finished first in discus with a distance of 96 feet. Jaylah Spurlock placed fourth in the high jump – clearing a height of 4’,11.” Camila Dominguez also finished fourth in the pole vault after clearing a height of 8’,6.”
The varsity boys cleared second-place Hudson by 32 points.
Reese Hargers finished third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.45s. Ti Crawford finished behind him in fourth with a time of 11.52s. Dreylon Spurlock took gold in the 200m dash after clocking in a time of 21.90s.
Nicholas Hendrick finished third in the 400m dash (52.63s), while Divine Amoke placed fourth (53.75s). Emanuel Milton finished second in the 110m hurdles (16.52s). Ja’ron Johnson finished second in the 300m hurdles (41.35s), while Milton placed fourth (43.53s).
Crawford, Spurlock, Hargers and Jon Denman sprinted to second in the 4x100 relay (42.51s). Denman, Johnson, Hargers and Spurlock placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:28.88s). Hendricks, Amoke, Jeremy Scott and Milton finished third in the 4x400 (3:34.40s).
Delvin Harvey took gold in the long up – reaching a distance of 21’, 8 ½.” Crawford leaped to third in the event (20’,8”).
Ty Stedman finished fourth in the shot put with a throwing distance of 42’,8.” Harvey and Jordan Walker placed second and third, respectively, in the triple jump. Harvey leaped to a distance of 42’,1.” Walker recorded a distance of 41’, 5 ¼.”
Shedrick Dudley finished second in the high jump (6’,1”), while K’Mari Gipson took third. Isaiah Hill finished fourth in the pole vault after clearing a height of 11 feet.
Palestine travels to Bullard Wednesday for their area meet. The top four contestants qualify for the regional championship on April 28 in Bullard.
