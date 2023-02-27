CORSICANA – The Palestine Wildcats varsity boys and girls track team placed first at the Bullard/William Relays in Corsicana Thursday.
Dreylon Spurlock ran a personal best time of 21.9 and placed second overall in the 200-meter dash. The time would be clocked as the second fastest in the state for Class 4A. Kevin Quincin and Jalbert Sandoval placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 800m run, Ja’ron Johnson finished second with a personal best of 2:13.85. In the 1600m Quincin (5:06) and Sandoval (5:09) placed second and third, respectively. Quincin and Sandoval mirrored their performances in the 3200m run – finishing second and third, respectively, once again.
Emmanuel Milton finished fifth in the 110m hurdles with a personal best of 16.07. The Wildcats placed second in the 4x200 relays and first in the 4x400 relays. Nicholas Hendricks, Johnson, Ti Crawford and Emmanuel Milton were the participants in the 400m relays. Hendricks, Reese Hargers, Jarrell Ragland and Johnson ran the 4x100.
The 4x400 relay earned Palestine the overall win on the day as they entered the final event two points behind Corsicana.
Zach Reagan and Perry Cole finished third and fifth, respectively, in the men’s discus. Jordan Walker placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet and seven inches. Shedrick Dudley placed fifth in the high jump.
Carson Freeman’s pole vault of 10’-6” earned him third, while Ja’ron Johnson’s vault of 10’-6” earned him fourth.
The Ladycats also enjoyed a successful day with their first-place finish.
Selest Edwards’ time of 26.07s in the 200m dash earned her third in the event. Yanelli Ruiz placed firth in the 800m run with a time of 2:43.00s. Emerith Hernandez followed her in third – clocking in a time of 2:46.00s.
Ruiz also placed first in the 1600m run (6:36.00). Savannah Alder finished third in the event (6:42.57s).
Ruiz finished her day with a second-place performance in the 3200m run (13:04.) Alder was a few steps behind her in third (13:05).
Jaylah Spurlock took third in the 100m hurdles (16.49s).
The Ladycats placed third in the 4x100 relays with Jayla Ward, Selest Edwards, Spurlock and Chimsi Okonkwo. They outraced the field in the 200m relays with Jocelyn Musil, Okonkwo, Spurlock and Edwards.
They concluded the relays with a first-place performance in the 4x400. Yukari Sanchez, Adetoro Adedji, Hernandez and Musil were their runners in the event.
Spurlock placed second in long jump (4’-10”), while Rashaila Owens finished third (4’-8”). Camila Dominguez placed first in pole vault, while Alder secured second place.
