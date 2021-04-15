MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats track team are sending six representatives to regionals following their performance at the area track meet Wednesday.
Savannah Alder, Chismi Okonkwo, Jalbert Sandoval, Elvin Calhoun, Chris Bryant and Peayton Giles are the six Palestine athletes moving on to regionals April 23rd and 24th at Challenger Stadium.
Alder placed fourth in pole vault with a best height of 7'-6.” Okonkwo placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 35'-5.”
Bryant placed fourth in the high jump with a best height of six feet. Giles placed fourth in discus with a best distance throw of 116'-10.” Calhoun placed fourth in shot put with a best distance throw of 44'-9,” while Sandvoal placed fourth in the 1600m Run (4:55.24).
Girls Results:
100m Dash
- Selest Edwards, 5th (13.44s)
3200m Run
- Emerith Hernandez, 5th (12:57.21s)
100m Hurdles
- Jaylah Spurlock, 6th (17.17s)
300m Hurdles
- Kacie Danchak, 5th (50.11s)
4x100 Relay
- Palestine, 5th (51.63s)
Shot Put
- Jan'Aa Johnson, 5th (33'-2”)
Boys Results:
3200m Run
- Jalbert Sandoval, 5th (10:48.09s)
Shot Put
- Kaleb Hagans, 5th (44'-1 ½)
