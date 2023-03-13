MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity girls and boys track teams placed first at the Madisonville Invitational Track meet.
It was a clean sweep for the Wildcats as both varsity teams brought home first place in Madisonville. The girls secured seven gold medals in their individual events. Jaylah Spurlock enjoyed a successful day as she placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, 300m hurdles and the high jump.
Spurlock recorded a time of 16.38s in the 100m hurdles, 50.64s in the 300m hurdles and a jump of five feet in the high jump.
Chimsi Okonkwo placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 27.37s. Yukari Sanches also placed second on the 400m run with a time of 1:06.12s. Emerith Herandez followed her in third place in the event following her time of 1:06.15s.
Savannah Alder placed first in the 3200m run with a time of 12:46.01s. The Ladycats placed firth in both the 100m relay and the 200m relay. They took fourth in the 400m relay.
Rashaila Owens finished third in the high jump with a leap of 4’6”. Okonkwo placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15’8”. She also took first in the triple jump (36’1”). Ay’lasia Fantroy took third in discus and second in shot put.
The boys secured five gold medals in their individual events with Dreylon Spurlock winning both the 100 and 200-meter dash. Spurlock clocked an 11.03s in the 100m and 22.62s in the 200.
Ti’Darion Crawford placed third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.52s. Reese Hargers placed fourth in the 200m dash after clocking in a time of 23.62s.
Nicholas Hendricks placed second in the 400m run (54.04s). Ja’ron Johnson also took silver in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.22s. Kevin Quincin clinched Palestine’s third gold medal of the day in the 1600 with a time of 4:49.32s. Jalbert Sandoval placed fourth in the 1600m, but doubled back with a second-place performance in the 3200 (10:58.73s).
K’Mari Gipson excelled in the high jump as he placed second with a jump of six feet, two inches. Jordan Walker finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 42’2”. Johnson secured Palestine’s fourth gold medal of the day in the pole vault (11’6”).
Carson Freeman finished third in pole vault (11’), while Zack Reagan placed fourth (10’6”). Reagan improved his day with a second-place finish in discus with a distance of 126’3”.
The Wildcats also took first in the 4x100 relays with a time of 42.3s.
