The Palestine girls and boys claimed second place at the Walter Derrick Relays Thursday.
Palestine Ladycats Jocelyn Musil and Yanelli Ruiz brought home first-place medals in their repsective events. Musil topped the field in the 400 meter dash, while Ruiz outran the competition in the 800 meter run. She also claimed second place in the 1600 meter run.
Selest Edwards placed third in the 100m dash (13.12) and fourth in the 200m dash (27.73). Rylie Schwab came a few pots behind winner, Musil, in the 400m dash with her third place finish 1:05.62).
Jaylah Spurlock caputured second place in the 100m hurdles at 16.56 seconds, while Monique Thompson claimed sixth in the competition (17.16).
Kacie Danchak, Spurlock and Brianna Price took hold of fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 300m hurdles.
In the field events, Jan'Aa Johnson placed second (31'-6"*) in shot put with fellow Ladycat Amaria Beavers claiming fourth (30'-11"). Tia Hatten also took home sixth in the event (29'-0 ½").
Thompson and Ra'Shalia Owens claimed third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump. Finally, Savannah Alder and Catherine Egbe was second and third, respectively, in the varsity pole vault.
Peayton Hiles was the lone Wildcat to bring home a first-place medal. Hiles was the top performer in discus with Julian Cummings and Mason Mitchell following him in second and third, respectively.
On the track side, Kobey Taylor took home bronze in the 100m dash (10.83s) with Tyler Hunt a few steps behind him in fourth (10.91s).
Jordan Walker represented Palestine in the 400m dash with a fifth place finish (57.85s). Kevin Quincin was tested in the 800m run as he finished fourth overall (2:23.32).
Jalbert Sandvoal placed second in the 1600m run (5:09.18). Sandoval also earned second in the 3200m (11:16) with Quincin capturing bronze (11:39).
Chris Bryant was the top performer for the Wildcats in the long jump in third place(20'-7”), while Dylan Jones placed fifth overall (19'6”).
Ben Clerkley finished third overall in the triple jump with Jordan Walker coming in behind him in fifth.
