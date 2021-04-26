LEAGUE CITY – The Palestine Wildcats had six competitors at the UIL 4A-Region III meet in League City this past weekend.
Savannah Alder, Chimsinagadi Okonkwo, Chris Bryant, Peayton Giles, Elvin Calhoun and Jalbert Sandoval all represented the Wildcats at the regional meet in League City.
Alder competed in the pole vault competition and finished in 15th in the pole vault. Okonkwo recorded an ND (no distance) in the triple jump.
On the boys side, Chris Bryant finished as their best former – finishing seventh in the high jump (6'2”). Elvin Calhoun finished 12th in the shot put (41'4”).
Jalbert Sandoval finished 13th in the 1600m run (5:05.06) and Peayton Giles placed 16th in discus (108'8”).
