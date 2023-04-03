CARTHAGE – Palestine Ladycat Chimsi Okonkwo broke a 38-year-old school record in the long jump at the Gas Capitol Relays Thursday in Carthage, earning her the gold medal in the event.
A record that has stood since 1985 has been replaced by current Ladycat Chimsi Okonkwo who has been the school’s best long jumper and triple jumper this year. Okonkwo recorded a jump of 17 feet, 10 inches, which more than cleared second place’s 16’-8” attempt.
“Took me too long to get here,” Okonkwo said. “I should have had it the second meet, but injuries stood in the way. I’m glad I finally went out and got it. I’m glad I can say that I hold the record now.”
For girls track coach Carlos Simmons, he saw the potential Okonkwo has and believes this is just the beginning of continuous record-breaking performances.
“I think she’ll break it three more times before we finish with it all,” Simmons said. “She’s capable of getting the school record in the triple jump too. A lot of that has to do with her jump coach [Brandon Hargers]. He’s one of the best jump guys I’ve been around. He’s very technically sound with her and knows how to motivate her.”
Okonkwo also placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 36’-1.” She placed first in the 100-meter dash after clocking in at 12.13 seconds. She was a part of their 4x100 relay team, along with Jayla Ward, Ky’Marri Ester and Jocelyn Musil, who placed third overall with a time of 49.28s.
“A successful season for me would be making it to state,” Okonkwo said. “I have two coaches who are passionate about track. I have the coaching and the support system I’ve needed to make it state.”
Yanelli Ruiz placed second in the 3200m run with a time of 13:10. Jaylah Spurlock finished second in the 100m hurdles (16.39s). She also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles.
Palestine’s 4x400 relay team comprised of Musil, Spurlock, Jan’aa Johnson and Seleste Edwards, finished third in the event (4:22.50s).
The boys finished second as a team with a total of 119 points. Delvin Harvey placed first in the long jump with a personal record jump of 21’7.” Harvey also placed second in the triple with another personal record jump of 42’5.”
Carson Freeman finished first in pole vault with a personal record jump of 12’6.” Ja’ron Johnson was third in the event with a jump of 11’6”. Zach Reagan was fourth with a personal record jump of 11’6.”
Dreylon Spurlock finished third in the 200m dash with a time of 22.60s. Ja’ron Johnson placed third in the 800m run after clocking in a time of 2:07.44.
Kevin Quincin finished second in the 3200m run (10:47). Emmanul Milton finished second in the 110m hurdles (15.58s). Ja’ron Johnson placed second in the 300m hurdles (41.61s).
Jon Denman, Taj’Shawn Wilson, Reese Hargers and Dreylon Spurlock ran the Wildcats towards a second-place finish in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:29.22.
Nicholas Hendricks, Harvey, Milton and Ja’ron Johnson placed third in the 4x400 relay (3:35.90s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.