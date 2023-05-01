Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 12/28/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&