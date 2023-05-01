BULLARD – Palestine Wildcat Dreylon Spurlock was crowned regional champion Saturday in Bullard after sprinting to first in the 200-meter dash.
Spurlock continued to build on top of an impressive season with his performance at the Region III championships. After taking gold in the district and area meet, Spurlock added a regional gold medal to his trophy case with a time of 21.72s.
Palestine’s 4x100 team of Ti Crawford, Spurlock, Reese Hargers and Jon Denman fell to fifth place at regionals with a time of 43.18s after setting the best time in the state at the area meet (41.7s). Denman, Spurlock, Hargers and Ja’ron Johnson finished sixth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:30.58s.
Shedrick Dudley placed fifth in the high jump with a mark of six feet, two inches. K’Mari Gipson tied for eighth after clearing six feet.
Delvin Harvey placed 12th in the long jump with a best distance of 19’-11.”
For the Ladycats, Jocelyn Musil finished third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.26s, which was less than a second from qualifying for the state championship meet.
Jaylah Spurlock took seventh in the 100m hurdles (16.05s).
Chimsi Okonkwo, Musil, Kyi’Marri Ester and Jayla Ward punched their ticket to state with a second-place finish in the 4x100 (49.23s).
Ay’Lasia Fantroy placed fifth in the shot put with a best throw of 36’-1/4.” Okonkwo finished eighth in the long jump (16’-8”) and fifth in the triple jump (35’-7 ½”).
The top two performers from each regional event advance to the state on May 11th at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
