FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers are sending a platoon of athletes to the area meet after their performance at the District 20-3A meet in Fairfield Thursday.
Westwood’s Jonathan Trejo placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.47 seconds. Trejo also placed second in the 800m run with a time of 2:05.15s. Daniel Robinson finished fourth in the same event after clocking in a time of 2:07.39s.
Emilio Martinez finished fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 4:47.66s. Martinez concluded his day with a third-place performance in the 3200m run (11:01.68s).
Josh Davis took gold in both the 110m and 300m hurdles. Davis sprinted to a time of 15.86s in the 110m event and a time of 41.44s in the 300m event. He brought home his third gold medal in the jump after clearing a height of 6’,2.”
Caiden Walker, Jordan Velasquez, Jordan Williams and Kaysn Dial headline Westwood’s 4x200 relay team who took fourth. Trejo, Velasquez, Davis and Dial outperformed the field in the 4x400 relay with a first-place performance (3:29.26s).
Shannon Jackson finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 10 and a half inches. Kaysn Dial finished fourth in the high jump after clearing six feet.
For Elkhart, Jayden Chapman finished third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.44s. Chapman also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles (44.41s).
Trevor Morgan, Trystyn Tidrow, Jack Gilligan and Jackson Denney led their 4x400 relay to third place (3:39).
Nick Rodriguez placed first in pole (10 feet), Brannigan Blackmon finished second (10 feet) and Austin Pittman placed fourth (9 feet).
The Elkhart Lady Elks placed third in district.
Londyn Holland finished first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.63s. Rita Stuart finished behind her in fourth after clocking in at 17.54s. Stuart also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles (51.93s).
Bailey Jones, Hadley Waldon, Holland and Stuart headlined their 4x400 relay team, which placed second overall (4:26).
Holland also finished second in the long jump with a distance of 15’, 9 ½.” She wrapped her day with placing fourth in the triple at 33’, 5.”
Waldon placed third in the high jump (4’, 8”), while Stuart finished fourth (4, 6”). Jones took brought home gold in the pole vault after clearing a height of 8’, 6.”
Westwood Lady Panther Veronica Garza placed fourth in the 400m dash (1:06).
Maribel Vargas, Madyson Hatten, Alana Williams and Aaniviah Mathis finished fourth in the 4x100 relay (53.409s). The foursome also placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:51). Mathis also placed third in the pole vault event after clearing eight feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.