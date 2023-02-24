CENTERVILLE – Westwood Panther Josh Davis secured a pair of medals at the Tiger Relays in Centerville after placing first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles.
Josh Davis brought home a gold medal for Westwood outracing the field in the 110m hurdles (15.02s). Davis also placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.18 seconds.
Westwood Lady Panther Aaniviah Mathis placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.71 seconds. Veronica Garza finished second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.71 seconds.
Jacee Hickman finished sixth in the 100m hurdles for the Lady Panthers with a time of 19.14 seconds.
On the boys side, Jonathan Trejo finished fourth in the 400m run after clocking in a time of 53.74 seconds. Trejo also took home third in the 800m run at a time of 2:12.42s.
Emilio Martinez ran a time of 12:10.65s in the 3200m run, which earned him sixth on the day.
Westwood’s 4x100 relay team – Bryson Page, Kaysn Dial, Jordan Williams and Caiden Walker – placed third in the event (45.62s).
Their 4x400 team – Trejo, Davis, Dial and Page – placed third in the event (3:43.77s). The Panthers finished third overall as a team.
