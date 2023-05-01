WACO – Westwood Panther Jonathan Trejo is headed to the state track meet after topping his 8—meter area time in the Class 3A Region III championship.
After setting a new school record at the area meet in Fairfield a few weeks ago with a time of 2:01.46s, Trejo improved on that time to place second at the regional championships. Trejo ran a time of 2:01.32s to stamp his ticket to the state track meet.
Josh Davis finished eighth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.97s. Trejo, Davis, Jordan Velasquez and Kaysn Dial were a few seconds out of a state qualifying spot in the 4x400 relay event. They finished with a time of 3:29.26s.
Davis also placed fifth in the high jump after clearing a height of six feet, two inches.
For Elkhart, Brannigan Blackmon placed 16th in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet. Bailey Jones finished ninth in the pole vault as she cleared a height of 8’-6.”
Trejo will compete in the Class 3A State Meet on May 11th at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
