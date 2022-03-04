TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers swept through the Teague Invitational Thursday.
Jaysa Coney got their day rolling with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.89s), while Aaniviah Mathis followed her in third place (13.54s). Coney also placed first in the long jump (16’-11 ¾”) and the high jump (4’-10”). Chloe Petzold had a successful day with a first-place medal in the triple jump (31’-7’) and second-place performance in the long jump (15’-7 ½”).
Mathis rounded out the girls field events with a second-place performance in the pole vault. (7’-0”). The Lady Panthers had another pair of second-place performances in the 3200m run and the 300m hurdles. Camron Gray finished second in the 3200 (15:52), while Yesnia Umarzor was second in the 300m hurdles. Petzold placed fourth in the 400m dash.
Coney, Jada Womack, Gray and Maribel Vargas guided the Ladycats to a first-place time in the 4x400 relay at 4:39.71. The Lady Panthers also finished second in both the 4x100 and 4x200.
The Panthers nearly had a clean sweep of the track events as they outperformed the field in nearly every event. Brandon Russell placed second in the 100m dash (11.66). Matthew Gomez placed fifth (11.73).
Samson Oparinde and Russell placed first and second, respectively, in the 200m dash. Oparinde flying to a 24.05 with Russell clocking in at 24.09.
Oparinde and Jonathan Trejo secured first and second, respectively, in the 400m dash. Emilio Martinez took home first place in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m events. Trejo placed second in the 800m run. Jose Roman finished second in the 3200m, while Isaiah Zavala was fourth in the 3200.
Josh Davis took home first-place medals in both the 110m and 300m hurdles. He clocked a 15.84 in the 110m race and a 43.68 in the 300m. Shannon Jackson took home third in the 110m hurdles (19.04).
Oparinde, Davis, Trejo and Russell led the pact of the 4x400 relay as they placed first (3:42.5).
In shot put, Lamarion Goodwyn placed third. Jackson and Davis were second and third in the triple jump.
Hugh Adams took first in the 400m and 800m dash for the Panthers JV. Joseph McCintosh was second in the 1600m and 3200m runs. Jaxon Dugan placed first in the 110m and 300m hurdles. Eldridge Price and TJ Davis was second and third, respectively, in the 300m hurdles. Boston Anderson secured first in the long jump, while Caiden Walker finished second. Anderson and Walker was also second and third in the triple jump. Myron Melton and Wade McMullen was first and second, respectively, in shot put. Price and Dugan took the top two spots in pole vault.
For the Lady Panthers JV, Shahanna Harris finished first in high jump. Alana Williams placed first in triple jump. Willaims also finished second in the long jump. Emma Lara topped the field in the 1600m run. She was also second in the 800m. Harris and Williams finished first and third in the 400m. Williams finished her day with second-place performances in the 100m and 200m dashes.
