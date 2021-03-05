BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers and Elkhart Elks took first overall as teams in the Buffalo Bison Invitational Thursday.
Lady Panther Jasya Coney had herself day with three first-place medals in the 400 meters, long jump and high jump. Coney outran the field in the 400 at 1:02.21, recorded a long jump of 15'-7 ½" and a high jump of 4'-10.”
Caitlyn Grigsby took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 57.12. Yesmin Umanzor placed behind her, in fourth, with a time of 1:02.21.
Chloe Petzold was the Lady Panthers third top performer – taking first in the triple jump at 32'-7.”
Westwood's Jayla Ward took third in the 100m dash, while Camron Gray and Laryette Gilmore took second and third, respectively, in the 3200m run.
Royanna Robinson, Madyson Hatten, Ward and Aniviah Mathis placed third in the 4x100 relays. Maribel Vargas, Hatten, Ward and Petzold took second in the 4x200m relays, while Vargas, Coney, Gray and Mathis placed second in the 4x400.
The Elks brought home five first-place medals with Zane Quick besting the field in the 100 meters, Josh Davis capturing first in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, while Wyett Thomas brought home first in the high jump.
Quick ran a time of 11.91 as he was followed by his running mate, Landon Thomas, in fourth (12.21). Westwood's Mathew Gomez took sixth in the competition (12.41).
Davis recorded a time of 16.3 in the 110-meter hurdles with Conner Duncan placing third (17.78) and Payton Thomas finishing sixth (19.9).
The Elkhart trio replicated their placements in the 300-meter hurdles with Davis running a time of 43.5, Duncan – 45.5 – and Thomas at 48.43.
Davis concluded his day with his top performance in the triple jump at a distance of 39'-1 ¾.” Westwood's Noah Cheatham placed fifth with Elkhart's Quick placing sixth.
Elkhart's final first-place medalist – Thomas – reached a height of 5'-10" to best the field. Westwood's Shannon Jackson placed fourth in the event.
Elkhart's Kyle Hart placed second in the 1600m run, Corban Whitfield placed third in the 400m dash, while CJ Pharis placed third in the 800m run.
The Elks relay team – comprised of Hunter Evans, Richard Carrillo, Landon Thomas and Zane Quick – placed second in the 4x100 relay. Wesley Hubert – along with Evans, Thomas and Quick – placed fourth in the 4x200.
The Lady Elks placed second overall as a team with a total of 119 points. Guin Young took first in the 3200m run, Kassidy Thomas placed first in shot put, while Landry Langly took first in discus.
200m Dash:
Lynsie Walding, 4th (28.66)
400m Dash:
Lynsie Walding, 3rd (1:05.75)
800m Run:
Guin Young, 5th (2:53.65)
1600m Run:
Guin Young, 2nd (6:18.37)
3200m Run:
Guin Young, 1st (13:09)
Jenna Willis, 5th (17:13)
Laynie Tubbs, 6th (17:17)
100m Hurdles
Isabella Hallmark, 4th (20.68)
Kassidy Thomas, 6th (21.06)
300m Hurdles
Macie Gonzales, 2nd (0:58)
Aly Henderson, 6th (1:06.40)
4x400m Relay
Brianna Knight, Presley Estes, Aly Henderson, Kaycee Moore – 3rd (5:08.87)
Long Jump
Lynsie Walding, 2nd (15-0)
Shot Put
Kassidy Thomas, 1st (31-6 ½)
Haleigh Hughes, 4th (30-7 ½)
Discus
Landry Langly, 1st (73-9 ½)
Claire Herring, 2nd (73-3 ½)
Emma Hollingsworth, 6th (68-6 ½)
High Jump
Isabella Hallmark, 4th (4-6)
Kassidy Thomas, 5th (4-6)
Pole Vault
Aly Henderson, 3rd (5-6)
Westwood's varsity boys team placed third overall with a total of 99 points. Jonathan Trejo took first in the 800m run, while Lamarion Goodwyn took first in the long jump for the Panthers.
100m Dash
Mathew Gomez, 6th (12.41)
200m Dash
Jimmy Lewis, 3rd (24.32)
400m Dash
Samson Oparinde, 4th (58.78)
800m Run
Jonathan Trejo, 1st (2:20.56)
1600m Run
Keith Marttinez, 4th (5:28.4)
3200m Run
Jade Mendez, 3rd (12:03)
Jose Roman, 4th (12.20)
300m Hurdles
Joey Garza, 5th (48.18)
4x100 Relay
Mathew Gomez, Josh Guardiola, Jordan Velasquez, Joey Garza – 3rd (48.18)
4x200 Relay
Mathew Gomez, Jordan Velasquez, Samson Oparinde, Jimmy Lewis – 3rd (1:38.35)
4x400 Relay
Jonathan Trejo, Jordan Velasquez, Samson Oparinde, Jimmy Lewis – 2nd (3:47.02)
Long Jump
Lamarion Goodwyn, 1st (41-5 ½)
Noah Cheatham, 3rd (40-11 ½)
Triple Jump
Noah Cheatham, 5th (35-5 ½)
High Jump
Shannon Jackson, 4th (5-6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.