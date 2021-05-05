AUSTIN – If you were to take a glance at Westwood's recent track and field records, Jaysa Coney would stand out. She is near the top of several events on the list.
Heading into the regional track meet, Coney already owned school records in the 100m and 200m dash. So it was no surprise when she set three new personal records and two new school records en route to punching her ticket to the state meet.
Coney will take part in the 100m, 200m and 400m dash after placing second in all three events at regionals.
“I didn't think I was going to make it in one,” Coney said. “It was hard for me to build a lot of self confidence. But I feel good. It's been fun.”
Coney has improved drastically since the beginning of the season and seems to be performing her best heading into the state meet. Coney ran a time of 12.17seconds in the 100m, 25.18s in the 200m and 58.22s in the 400m dash – all improvements from her regional qualifying times at area.
Even with her continuing to prove her ability at each level, still, the first emotion Coney felt at regionals was shock. In fact, it wasn't until the next day when she texted head track coach Ross Bishop when she began to realize how big of an accomplishment she had earned.
Bishop has been impressed with the growth he has seen out of his standout track athlete during the course of the season and has confidence his junior can bring some hardware back to Westwood.
“What has helped her out the most is this weight room,” Bishop said. “It's noticeable how much stronger she is. I remember how drained she used to be running three events her freshman year. She had nothing left then. Now, she's performing at her highest level in each event. It all started in the weight room.”
Not only was Coney inexperienced when she competed her freshman year, she simply didn't have the level of focus and regard for her craft as she does now.
“I wasn't serious about track then because I didn't know how good I was,” Coney said. “And I regretted it when I got to regionals. I was immature my first year. I was just there to have fun.”
Her biggest change came in how she prepares when she's not in the midst of competition. How she hydrates and eats before, during and after meets now are all things that have enhanced her performance.
An added sense of urgency came from watching her sophomore year end abruptly and it is also a driving force that motivates her. It went from “you'll always have next year” to “it needs to happen this year” for Coney.
“She would tell me 'I don't care how much I whine, I don't care how much I complain, make me do it,'” Bishop said. “Whatever it is, no matter what mood she is in, she wanted to work. That maturity needed to complement her talent. And now she's reached the biggest stage.”
The 2021 track and field season reaches its climax this week. As a school year of milestones and firsts winds down, Coney chooses to focus on beating her personal times instead of focusing on the competition.
“I've gotten mentally tougher,” Coney said. “I haven't faced any nervousness this year. I'm not worried about who's faster or who's going to beat me. I just go out there and run while having fun.”
The UIL state track and field meet takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
