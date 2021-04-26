WACO – Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney is headed to state after placing second in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races.
Coney recorded three personal records to punch her ticket to state and set two new school records in the 100m and 200m dashes – both school records she previously owned.
Coney ran a time of 12.17s in the 100m, 25.18s in the 200m and 58.22s in the 400m dash. Coney also was a regional qualifier for in the long jump, but placed 11th overall in that event (16'0”).
The Lady Panthers also competed in the 4x100 – Jayla Ward, Aniviah Mathis, Madyson Hatten, Rodneysha Wright – and 4x200 – Hatten, Mathis, Anondria Mitchell, Wright – regional relay. They ran a time of 52.50s in the prelims, which placed them 13th overall.
Chloe Petzoid competed in the regional triple jump for Westwood and finished 10th overall (33'05 ¾”).
Noah Cheatham placed 13th overall in regional shot put with a best throw of 40'3 ¾.”
Elkhart had five members of their team compete at regionals with Wesley Hubert coming the closest to qualifying for state.
Hubert placed third in pole vault (12'6”). Josh Davis competed in the 110m hurdles and finished 12th in the preliminary round. Conner Duncan also finished 12th during the preliminary round of the 300m hurdles.
Lady Elk Guin Young competed in the 1600m and 3200m runs. She placed 11th in the 1600m (5:54.01s) and 10th in the 3200m (13:04.34).
Lynsie Walding rounded out the group of Elkhart competitors as she finished eighth in the pole vault competition (8'6'”).
The UIL state meet will be May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.