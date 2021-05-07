AUSTIN – Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney brought home a pair of silver medals in the 100m and 200m races at the UIL state track meet Thursday.
Coney's personal goal heading into the state meet was to not focus on her competition but instead focus on besting her personal times.
Coney ran a time of 12.72s at area, 12.17s at regionals and finished the season with another PR of 12.15s at state Wednesday in the 100m dash.
She edged out Cotulla's Reann Charo, who finished third with a time of 12.18s, and New London West Ruks's Ci'Aunnie Coleman, who finished fourth at 12.21s.
Newton's Jayla Franklin placed first in the meet with a time of 11.80s.
- 1. Jayla Franklin, Newton, 11.80;
- 2. Jaysa Coney, Palestine Westwood, 12.15;
- 3. Raeann Charo, Cotulla, 12.18;
- 4. Ci'Aunnie Coleman, New London West Rusk, 12.21;
- 5. Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe, 12.29;
- 6. Samantha Krehbiel, Canadian, 12.36;
- 7. Jessie Fowler, Bushland, 12.50;
- 8. Jordan Lyssy, Poth, 12.55;
- 9. Chrishlyn Boyd, Daingerfield, 12.72
Coney captured second place again in the 200m race later that evening with a time of 25.22s. She finished a few steps behind Franklin, who captured first (24.24s), and outpaced third place Brandi Drake (25.32s).
- 1. Jayla Franklin, Newton, 24.24;
- 2. Jaysa Coney, Palestine Westwood, 25.22;
- 3. Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe, 25.32;
- 4. Tashia Bell, Dallas Madison, 25.33;
- 5. Kamryn Floyd, Gladwater, 25.59;
- 6. Makki Hart, Shallowater, 26.03;
- 7. Saydie Kaddell, Lago Vista, 26.04;
- 8. Grecia Yebra, Early, 26.07;
- 9. Jordon Lyssy, Poth 26.24
Coney was also set to participate in the 400m race, but received a DNS (did not start).
